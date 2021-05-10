Retinol benefits for mature women

Retinol is a gold standard for aging skin-care. From promoting cell growth to boosting collagen production, retinol has become essential in many women’s skin-care regimens. Interestingly, retinol is also associated with hair growth benefits. Read on to learn more about the benefits of retinol for mature women.

What is retinol?

Retinol is a retinoid, made from vitamin A. When retinol is applied, it is converted into retinoic acid by enzymes in the skin. Retinol can be found over-the-counter, but more potent formulas have to be prescribed.

How does retinol work?

Retinol helps neutralize free radicals in the middle layer (dermis) of your skin. Eliminating free radicals reduces the appearance of wrinkles and enlarged pores. Retinol also has exfoliating properties to improve the tone and texture of the skin’s surface and unclog skin pores. Your scalp should be treated similarly to your facial skin. Retinol can be applied to the scalp, creating a healthier environment for hair to grow in. It is known to reduce hair loss and promote healthier, stronger hair.

Benefits of retinol

Increases cell turnover rate

Retinol supports the growth of new skin cells, which increases collagen levels and soothes hyperpigmentation. As mentioned above, retinoids convert to retinoic acid when they are absorbed by our skin. Retinoic acid is the active ingredient that increases skin-cell turnover and collagen and elastin production. These are important processes that support overall skin and hair health.

Boosts blood circulation

Retinol significantly improves blood circulation, helping your skin and hair derive vital nutrients. Retinoids also support the creation of new blood vessels. A healthy blood flow promotes the production of collagen and will lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Increased blood flow to your hair follicles encourages faster, stronger hair growth.

Unclogs pores

Retinol can be used as an exfoliant to rid your pores of debris and product buildup. Clogged pores on your facial skin can lead to blemishes and blackheads. Similarly, blocked pores on your scalp can lead to skin irritations and dull, weighed down hair. Retinol helps reveal brighter, smoother skin. Also, by unclogging your pores, retinol increases the penetration of other products. For this reason, retinol-based products are especially helpful when used in addition to other beneficial hair or skin products.

Regulates sebum production

Retinol helps to regulate sebum production in the scalp and skin. A proper sebum balance is necessary to avoid skin irritations. Retinol helps balance sebum production by shrinking pores to prevent them from being clogged or inflamed. Retinol helps remove layers of dead skin that trap excess sebum. A regulated sebum production will prevent your skin and scalp from looking and feeling greasy.

How to introduce retinol into your routine

To reap the rewards of retinol, you may consider using a topical retinol solution or hair products with retinol in them. You can also try a supplement, like “Significant Other” from Better Not Younger. This hair, skin and nails supplement contains double vitamin A to increase your body’s retinol production for bright, shiny skin and hair.

Conclusion

Retinol is a must-have in your skin and hair routines. The consistent use of retinol will promote healthy cell growth, boost blood circulation, unclog pores, and balance your sebum production. This magical ingredient may be the key to strong, smooth skin and hair for years to come.

Story by Cassidy Kolczun

