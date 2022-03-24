Resources are available to Virginians with gambling problems

Published Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, 1:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As the gambling options in Virginia continue to increase, problem gambling advocates are working to increase the resources available to people who may have a gambling problem.

The Virginia Lottery is taking a lead role in helping raise awareness about problem gambling and gambling addiction.

“Raising awareness of problem gambling and encouraging responsible play are part of the fabric of the Virginia Lottery,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “We use our well-known and respected brand to help Virginians know where to seek help if they or a loved one should need it.”

Gov. Glen Youngkin has declared March Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Virginia. A proclamation has been issued by the governor’s office that recognizes the partnership between the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling in helping to raise awareness of problem gambling.

“These new resources from the Lottery are timely, as we shine a spotlight on Problem Gambling Awareness Month,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, Ph.D., president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “Virginians will benefit from the self-exclusion program and the new state treatment fund. It’s not only about awareness, but taking action to support those in need.”

The Virginia Lottery has instituted a self-help program for individuals who wish to voluntarily exclude themselves from sports betting, account-based lottery as well as gaming activities administered by the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs and the Virginia Racing Commission. Individuals may self-exclude for a period of two years, five years or a lifetime.

Find out more about the Voluntary Exclusion Program.

The Lottery and VCPG are also working with Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in a partnership spurred, in part, by legislation that created the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund. The fund provides ongoing financial support for problem gambling in the Commonwealth. A portion of gambling revenue from regulated gaming entities, such as sports betting and casinos, is directed to the fund, which is administered by DBHDS.

In addition, DBHDS has begun a series of educational seminars for the Commonwealth’s network of Community Services Boards, designed to help train addiction specialists about gambling addiction.

For the average person who may have questions about problem gambling, the easiest place to start is by calling the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline. The helpline is toll-free, confidential and available 24/7. The number is 1-888-532-3500. You can call, text or chat.

Like this: Like Loading...