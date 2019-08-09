Rep. Ben Cline visits southern border, holding facilities

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 12:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) recently returned from a two-day trip to McAllen, Texas, to meet with members of Customs and Border Patrol. The trip also included a tour of our nation’s southern border with Mexico, as well as a Department of Homeland Security holding facility.

“Visiting our southern border reaffirmed my commitment to ensuring law enforcement agencies get the resources they need to effectively curb illegal immigration and address the ongoing humanitarian crises,” Cline said. “Hearing firsthand from our dedicated Border Patrol agents regarding the challenges they face highlighted the need for continued Congressional action to fix our broken immigration system. I thank the men and women of our Border Patrol for their hard work and passion for protecting our country.”

Like this: Like Loading...