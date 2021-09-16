‘Raymond and Ray’ to film in Central Virginia this fall

The feature film Raymond and Ray, from Apple Original Films, starring Ethan Hawke (Before Sunset, Boyhood) and Ewan McGregor (Halston, Fargo), will shoot in Central Virginia this fall.

Raymond and Ray tells the story of half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. Rodrigo García (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs) will write and direct. Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma) will produce with Bonnie Curtis (Saving Private Ryan, Albert Nobbs) and Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs, To the Bone). Lynn is a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville, and a graduate of the University of Virginia. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will serve as executive producers.

“Major projects like Raymond and Ray shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

“The Virginia film, television, and new media industry is a source of strong economic growth for the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The industry has provided high-wage jobs and revenue to many Virginia communities throughout times of economic uncertainty and especially so for our hard-hit hospitality industry. Projects like Raymond and Ray continue to build our profile as a preferred production location, and we eagerly anticipate the expansion of this important Virginia industry.”

“Attending the lovely Virginia Film Festival whetted our appetite to film in the Commonwealth,” said Raymond and Ray director Rodrigo Garcia and producers Alfonso Cuaron, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn in a joint statement. “The Virginia Film Office has been amazing, and we’re thrilled to bring Raymond and Ray here, with Apple’s support, to take advantage of the gorgeous locations and fall colors.”

“We are honored to welcome the many new and familiar faces of Raymond and Ray to Virginia,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “There is truly no greater testament to Virginia’s rich assets, talented workers, and film-friendly atmosphere than repeat customers of this distinction, and we’re enthusiastic about another special opportunity to grow our partnership.”

Recent major projects that have been filmed in Virginia include the feature film Tapawingo, the Hulu limited series Dopesick, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Apple TV’s Swagger.

Raymond and Ray will be eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

For more information about Virginia’s film production industry, please visit the Virginia Film Office website. To learn more about Virginia tourism, click here.