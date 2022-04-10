Raising Resources for Readers: Mission to close reading gap in Waynesboro

Mike Myers, who was once an area band director and later switched to a career in insurance, has made it his mission to get books into the hands of Waynesboro students.

It was during a conversation about retirement with his wife, Susan, that Myers decided to return to school to become a reading specialist. While studying to receive his master’s degree in reading education from James Madison University, Meyers had an aha! Moment, and his program, Raising Resources for Readers, began to evolve.

The Raising Resources for Readers initiative takes students to the Green Valley Book Fair to choose and shop for books at no cost to the school division or the students family. Over the last seven years, Myers and his partner, Mike Ttrauscht, have served 4,800 students, purchased 38,000 books, and raised $114,800.

The 3R program is structured to support Waynesboro Public Schools two Title 1 schools – William Perry Elementary and Wenonah Elementary – as well as Kate Collins Middle School.

“We are so thankful for Mike and the 3R’s team for providing this amazing experience for our students. Not only do our students get the opportunity to visit the Green Valley Book Fair and self-select text they are interested in, but by taking the books home for summer reading, students are able to keep up the momentum gained throughout the school year. This will really help to keep students on track for the following year, ultimately building upon their success,” said Abby Arey, principal, Wenonah Elementary.

This year, kindergarten and first-grade students will have the opportunity to choose from an in-school book fair in which books from the Green Valley Book Fair will be brought to the school. Students in grades 2-5 will travel to the Green Valley Book Fair.

“Our second- through fifth-grade students look forward to this event every year. We are thrilled that we will be able to take the students to do their own shopping this year. The 3R’s program allows students to choose their own reading material and that helps increase the likelihood that the books will be read over the summer. Reading over the summer helps our students maintain, and in some cases further develop, their reading skills. While we do not take our youngest learners, K and first-graders, to the book fair, the 3R’s program allows for the purchase of reading material targeted to this age group and we have an in-house book fair for them. We could not do this without Mike’s help and support. He is passionate about helping students grow as readers and works hard each year to make this a reality for our students,” said Sharon Barker, principal, William Perry Elementary.

