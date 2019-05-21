Quinnipiac Poll: Strong economy not helping Trump with voters

Seventy-one percent of voters surveyed by Quinnipiac University call the econonmy either “excellent” or “good,” the highest total number for American voter attitudes on the economy in almost 18 years. But those same voters still give President Donald Trump a negative 38-57 percent approval rating.

American voters give Trump mixed grades for his handling of the economy as 48 percent approve and 45 percent disapprove. He gets negative grades for handling other issues:

37-58 percent for handling foreign policy

39-53 percent for handling trade

40-50 percent for handling the nation’s policy toward China

37-47 percent for handling the nation’s policy toward Iran

Voters say 48-40 percent the president’s trade policies are bad for the U.S. economy, and say 44-36 percent that these policies are bad for their personal financial situation.

“The nation’s economy is pretty darn good and President Donald Trump’s approval numbers are pretty darn awful,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “So what to make of the good news, bad news mashup and how to correct it? “For the moment, the disparity leaves the president on shaky re-election ground.”

President Trump begins his reelection campaign in a deep hole as 54 percent of American voters say they “definitely” will not vote for him, compared to 52 percent in an April 30 Quinnipiac University National Poll.

Today, 31 percent say they “definitely” will vote for Trump and 12 percent say they will “consider voting for him.”

Definitely voting for Trump are 76 percent of Republicans, 3 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of independent voters. Definitely not voting for Trump are 10 percent of Republicans, 94 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independent voters.

American voters give Trump a negative 38-57 percent favorability rating.

2020 Democratic Presidential Race

With a 49-39 percent favorability rating, former Vice President Joseph Biden is the only presidential contender, Democrat or Republican, with a clear positive score.

Favorability ratings for other Democrats are negative or mixed:

41-48 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

32-41 percent for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

27 percent favorable for Sen. Kamala Harris of California, with 30 percent unfavorable

20-32 percent for former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas

23-31 percent for Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

23 percent favorable for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to 19 percent unfavorable

8-45 percent for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

For the other Democratic contenders, the score for those who haven’t heard enough about them to form an opinion ranges from 56 percent to 88 percent.

Biden is the top pick for the party nomination among 35 percent of Democrats or voters leaning Democratic. Sanders has 16 percent, with 13 percent for Warren, 8 percent for Harris and 5 percent for Buttigieg. No other Democrat tops 3 percent, with most less than 1 percent.

“It’s former Vice President Joseph Biden and then there’s everyone else, descending from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Sen. Kamala Harris to a bunch of people most Democrats have never heard of,” Malloy said.

About the poll

From May 16 – 20, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,078 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points, including the design effect. The survey includes 454 Democrats and Democratic leaners with a margin of error of +/- 5.6 percentage points, including the design effect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.

The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

