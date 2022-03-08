Puerto Rican-infused Kadencia to perform, provide free workshop at Bridgewater College

Kadencia, a 13-piece orchestra of professional musicians, will perform on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

The band uses bomba, plena and salsa to promulgate Puerto Rican culture, educate audiences on the island’s native musical expressions and encourage audiences to move in ways they never knew possible.

Kadencia has toured with some of the best local and internationally renowned bands in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region. The band’s music and sound pay homage and follow the traditions of plena from western Puerto Rico. The lyrics of its songs are narrative in nature and describe various aspects of Puerto Rican society, culture and traditions.

The band will also host a free workshop before the performance from 6 to 7 p.m. Both the workshop and performance are free and open to the public.

“As a Latina and Puerto Rican professor at Bridgewater College, I feel very honored and proud to showcase the music of Kadencia. I am sure that our community will leave the event feeling inspired by the vibrant rhythms of bomba, plena and salsa,” said Dr. Vimari Colón-León, Assistant Professor of Music at Bridgewater College. “Music has the power of unifying and connecting us with other cultures. Therefore, this will be a fantastic opportunity to achieve this through exposure to Puerto Rico’s native musical expressions.”