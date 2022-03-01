Parents can apply now for a spot in the Wayne Hills Center preschool

Wayne Hills Center is a full-time preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds in the Waynesboro area that is free to families and provides a high-quality learning experience for students from certified preschool teachers.

“Wayne Hill Center is a family-oriented preschool environment that focuses on social emotional development and teaches through play,” Wayne Hills Center Principal Sarah Ross said. “Students are prepared for the transition to kindergarten through our high standards, structured academic times, and behavioral expectations. Our goal is to make learning fun and have happy, engaged learners. We believe family partnership is key and love to be able to connect with parents and support development at both home and school.”

Wayne Hills is part of the Waynesboro Public Schools system, which means it shares the division’s school calendar and is able to provide a seamless transition for students into kindergarten at the four Waynesboro elementary schools.

Students have access to physical education, music and art, and there are on-site special education teachers, a behavioral specialist and a speech pathologist to work with students.

Students who attend Wayne Hills are also provided transportation to and from school, meals and snacks.

New this year, Wayne Hills has partnered with the United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and launched a regional application process. The United Way has hired a full-time employee to help assist families with the process of applying for preschool.

This regional application gives families the opportunity to apply to Wayne Hills, as well as other area preschool programs. Wayne Hills preschool staff is also available to assist families with the application process and provide paper copies of the application if needed.

Due to additional funding, there have been greater opportunities for families and everyone regardless of income should apply.

If you have a child that will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 30, you can apply now for the 2022-2023 school year.

Children younger than 3 can apply to Early Head Start.