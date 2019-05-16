Online casinos for New Zealand players

Gambling laws differ in every country, which is why online casinos carefully choose who their websites are open to. Fortunately for New Zealanders, a large percentage of online casinos cater to them. For kiwis searching for online casinos where they can play real money games, it is best to read a brief guide to know the in and out of online gambling.

The most important criteria to use when choosing an online casino are security and legitimacy, payout rate, bonuses and promotions and a decent collection of games like the online casino Lucky Nugget – http://www.real-money-pokies.co.nz/lucky-nugget-real-money-pokies-casino.html. A premium online casino has to be protected from third parties that can compromise customers’ financial information. Also, it must be authorized by a well-known jurisdiction so as to ensure players are gambling legally. When gambling for real money, you want to be sure your winnings will be paid to you without any hassles. Online casinos with high payback percentage and a good reputation for processing payments very quickly usually prove to be worth the time. In addition to quick and easy payouts, online gambling sites should have a good number of promotions aimed at both new and existing customers.

What makes punters rush to casino websites is the games they have in their collections. Having a large collection of games from prominent software providers gives a casino a good edge over others. There are software providers that provide quality games in large varieties which always keeps customers of the casinos they partner with satisfied at all times. A quintessential online casino has a detailed collection of table games (including blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette and craps), specialty games (which should include keno, lottery and scratch card), and a frequently updated list of slots machines.

Mobile Pokies

Online gamblers value convenience, and mobile pokies are representatives of that. Online casinos know how important it is to have your favourite slot machines readily available to be played on your mobile devices that is why the majority of them have mobile-friendly websites. Beyond that, there are mobile pokies made available by some software providers, which can be instantly played or downloaded on Android, Apple, and Windows phone. These mobile pokies can be played for real money as long as you are a registered member of a casino and you are logged in on your mobile device.

Payment Methods on Online Casino NZ

A lot of industries are benefitting from the ease that comes electronic banking, online casinos especially. Because their customers are in different countries with different currencies, electronic banking becomes the most efficient method of making transactions. In fact, one of the ways to know if a casino is suitable for players in a particular country is if it provides banking options that support their currency.

For NZ players, there are a lot of payment methods that support the NZ dollars and are suitable for making deposits and withdrawing winnings from online casinos. Also, using payment methods that support the NZD will save players from New Zealand conversion fees. Here are the top payment methods you will most likely find on online casinos New Zealand: PayPal, Skrill, Poli, Neteller, Paysafecard, MasterCard, Maestro, Ecopayz, Credits card, and Wire Transfer. As a general rule, casinos only allow withdrawals to be made through the same payment method used to deposit funds, except in some cases where the payment method does not efficiently receive transactions.

Top Rated Online Casinos for Kiwis

Online casinos are always evolving and incorporating new approach into their services. Therefore, to know the current leading casinos, one has to continue playing on several gambling sites. As pro gamblers, it is our job to constantly keep up with the current trends in the gambling industry and know which casinos offer the best services. The top 5 casinos for New Zealanders as at the month of April 2019 are Jackpot City Casino, Platinum Play Casino, All Slots Casino, Leo Vegas Casino, and Casino Room.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google