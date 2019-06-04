Northam to call Virginia General Assembly into Special Session to address gun violence

Gov. Ralph Northam said today that he will call members of the Virginia General Assembly into special session for the purpose of addressing gun violence in the Commonwealth.

“No one should go to work, to school, or to church wondering if they will come home,” said Northam. “But that is what our society has come to, because we fail to act on gun violence… I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.”

Northam will announce the date of the special session in the coming days.

The move comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday that killed 13, including the shooter, DeWayne Craddock, 40, an employee of the City of Virginia Beach public-works department for 15 years.

His 12 victims included 11 co-workers in municipal government in Virginia Beach. Craddock had submitted his two weeks’ notice earlier in the day on Friday, but the two-sentence email did not give any indication of problems that he might have had with co-workers or supervisors that might have triggered what was to happen later in the day.

Craddock used two .45-caliber pistols, extended ammunition magazines and a gun suppressor in the rampage. Both guns and the suppressor, according to investigators, had been purchased legally by Craddock.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was Virginia governor in 2007 when a gunman killed 32 people on the campus at Virginia Tech, applauded the move by Northam to call legislators to Richmond to address gun violence.

“It’s painfully clear from the horrific shooting in Virginia Beach and the daily scourge of gun violence in communities across the Commonwealth that Virginia must pass commonsense gun safety reforms,” Kaine said in a statement. “When I was governor following the tragedy at Virginia Tech, we made some progress to fix a flaw in the background record check system that allowed the shooter to purchase a weapon, but when we tried to do more to strengthen background checks, Republicans blocked our efforts. There’s a lot of unfinished business to make our communities safer. We need more than thoughts and prayers; we need action.”

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google