No. 14 Liberty holds off late rally, tops Campbell, 5-3

Published Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022, 6:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 14 Liberty Flames scored five unanswered runs and then held off the Campbell Fighting Camels for a 5-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the Flames plated four runs to take a 5-1 lead, only to see the Camels close to within two and put runners at the corners with one out in the ninth. However, runner’s interference was called, resulting in a double play to seal the Liberty victory.

Catcher Gray Betts and second base Cam Foster each had two hits and scored a run for the Flames. Foster also had an RBI in the contest.

Liberty moves to 12- on the season. Campbell drops to 7-8.