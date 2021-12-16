McEachin announces winners of 2021 Congressional App Challenge

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge: 11th graders Reagan Duffy and Michael Beauchamp from Chesapeake.

They created Cyber Adventure, an educational app that teaches young minds about safe cyber practices. Cyber Adventure includes a game and trivia about cybersecurity topics that increase in difficulty with each level.

“I am thrilled to announce that Reagan Duffy and Michael Beauchamp are the winners for our annual Congressional App Challenge,” said Rep. McEachin (D-VA-04). “Cyber security is such an important issue in today’s world, and I commend them for their innovative and thoughtful application to increase cybersecurity awareness and education. They demonstrated a clear knowledge and understanding of coding and the importance of staying safe online. I know they both have bright futures ahead of them, and I look forward to seeing their future innovations.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition that challenges students to demonstrate their mastery of computer science and coding practices by developing an original application. Their app will now be eligible to be featured in the Capitol Building and on the U.S. House of Representatives official website.

View the Cyber Adventure App here and learn more about how the app was created here.

