Mary Baldwin University online healthcare administration program lands on affordability list

The Mary Baldwin University online healthcare administration degree program has earned a spot on the Bachelor Degree Center’s top 10 most affordable online healthcare administration degree programs in 2019.

MBU’s HCA program is the only endowed undergraduate program of its kind in the United States. Students majoring in HCA are prepared to become leaders of healthcare programs and organizations.

“We are pleased to see this wonderful program getting the recognition it deserves,” said Donovan Branche, director of MBU’s healthcare administration program. “Students and alumni can attest to the strength of our offerings, the affordability of the program, and the convenience of our online pathway.”

MBU’s HCA program combines the best of liberal arts education with a professional course of study and a required hands-on internship. It boasts a strong and varied interdisciplinary curriculum with courses in healthcare administration, business administration, sociology, and anthropology. Courses stress development of analytical and problem-solving skills as well as research, oral, computational, and written skills.

Most MBU students receive financial aid, including scholarship opportunities specific to HCA such as the Carpenter Scholarships, $10,000 awarded annually to HCA majors based on academic merit and financial need. And Mary Baldwin’s Board of Trustees has voted to freeze tuition for the second year in a row, bucking a nationwide trend of increasing college costs.

The Bachelor Degree Center points out in its rankings, “affordability is the name of the game with many of these programs … if you’re already in the healthcare management field, you don’t need fancy names or job placement support — you need the credentials to get promotions, higher positions, and bigger paychecks.

“As the healthcare system continues to grow in size and complexity,” Bachelor’s Degree Center editors explain; “there’s never been more need for the glue that holds it all together.” That glue, of course, is “the managers and administrators who make sure that records are kept, employees are paid, operations are up to regulatory standards, and all of the other background work that keeps healthcare facilities serving patients.”

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia; at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County; and online.

