Lynchburg Hillcats rock Fredericksburg for a second straight night, winning 19-3

The Lynchburg Hillcats raced to a 19-3 blowout victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday.

The Nationals struck first, adding two runs against first round draft pick Daniel Espino. The Hillcats hurler allowed singles from Geraldi Diaz and Kevin Strohschein, but fanned Jeremy Ydens to end the frame and limit the damage.

Down 2-0, Lynchburg’s offense answered the call and then some in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Jonathan Rodriguez tied the game up by smacking a double to right. Behind four doubles and a triple from Korey Holland the Hillcats racked up a 7-2 lead after one inning of play.

The Nationals cut the lead to four in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to a line-drive double from Stroschein. The Fredericksburg first baseman eventually came home on a single from Landon Dietrich.

The Hillcats made a pitching change, sending righty Eric Mock to get the final out of the frame.

FredNats reliever Michael Cuevas kept Lynchburg quiet for four and ⅓ innings on the mound, but the Hillcats pounced once the Nationals subbed in a new hurler, Tomas Alastre, in the sixth inning.

The Hillcats added 12 more runs over the course of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, including a solo-homer from Will Bartlett, to lock down a sixteen run win.

Angel Martinez and Korey Holland each earned four RBIs, career highs for both players.

The Hillcats racked up seven extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

The Hillcats and the Nationals return to action Thursday at 6:30pm from Bank of the James Stadium.

