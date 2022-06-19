Lynchburg Hillcats keep playoff hopes alive with win over Down East Wood Ducks

The Lynchburg Hillcats stay alive in the playoff chase after defeating the Down East Wood Ducks 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Hillcats (32-30) relied on a three-run sixth inning to jolt them to the victory over the Wood Ducks (30-32).

Down East got the scoring started on a double by Daniel Mateo that scored Abimelec Ortiz to give them the early lead. The Hillcats would get the run back in the fourth inning as back-to-back doubles by Will Bartlett and Isaiah Greene would tie things up at one.

Trenton Denholm would give up one more run in the fifth inning as a single by Alejandro Osuna would score Junior Paniagua to give the Wood Ducks the lead. Denholm would settle back down and finish the game going seven innings, picking up four strikeouts for his third win of the season.

Down by one in the bottom of the sixth, the Hillcats loaded the bases with no one out for Bartlett. He would hit a little dribbler that was bobbled by the first basemen. When the throw came home, it sailed wide that allowed Luis Durango and Dayan Frias to score, giving the Hillcats the one-run lead.

Richard Paz would tack on one more run on his sacrifice fly to left field, which scored Jorge Burgos.

Things got tight again in the eighth inning as Yeury Gervacio would come in for relief. He would surrender a lead-off single to Junior Paniagua before retiring the next two batters.

With two away, Marcus Smith drove a ball off the wall in right field that was fielded perfectly by Luis Durango. His relay throw came into Dayan Frias, who turned and fired towards home. Paniagua was attempting to score from first and was gunned down at the dish on the perfect strike from Frias to end the inning and hold the Hillcats lead at two.

Elvis Jerez would come in for the top of the ninth and set down the Wood Ducks in order, while also picking up two strikeouts.

These two teams will meet for the final time this season on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

