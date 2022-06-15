Lynchburg Hillcats drop series opener to Down East Wood Ducks, 7-4

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped a frustrating 7-4 decision to the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday.

The Hillcats (30-28) fell behind early and could never recover as they drop the first game of the series to the Wood Ducks (28-30).

The game was moving quick through the first three innings, as both squads were retired in order. However, in the fourth inning, Reid Johnston gave up two singles and several stolen bases for two runners to score. The Wood Ducks would attempt seven steals, converting six of them throughout the course of the ballgame.

The Hillcats would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the fourth inning on a Jorge Burgos double that would score Dayan Frias.

Both teams would score a run in the sixth to keep the game a one run ballgame. Then in the seventh, Reny Artiles stepped onto the mound and walked the first two batters he faced before allowing a pair of base hits, en-route to a three-run inning for Down East.

The Hillcats would score two in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead in half on a Frias single to left field that scored Isaiah Greene and Luis Durango. That would be the closest the Hillcats would get as the Wood Ducks would tack on one more run in the eighth on a throwing error.

The Hillcats and Wood Ducks will be back in action on Wednesday night at 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Like this: Like Loading...