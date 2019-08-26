Last chance to get your State Fair Summer of Savings tickets

Time is running out! Fairgoers have just a few more days to get the best deal on admission tickets and unlimited ride wristbands for this year’s State Fair of Virginia. The fair will open Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 6.

Summer of Savings online discounts end at midnight Aug. 31. Until then, take advantage of the best price on tickets that give you access to free concerts by artists like the Sugarhill Gang and LOCASH, free high-energy entertainment like the Xtreme Chinese Acrobats and the Demolition Derby presented by Papa John’s Pizza, and roving performers like the Street Drum Corps.

With the special savings, adult online tickets are just $10, and youth/senior tickets are $7. This is a $5 discount off the regular gate admission price of $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors.

While the Summer of Savings window lasts, unlimited ride wristbands also are a bargain; wristbands are $16 but will increase to $20 online after Aug. 31. Unlimited ride wristbands will be $25 once the fair begins.

“The Summer of Savings discount is one of the best family entertainment deals in this market, and we encourage our future guests to take advantage of it,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director.

Starting Sept. 1, advance tickets will be available at StateFairVa.org and at Publix Super Markets locations in the Richmond and Fredericksburg areas. Adult tickets will be $12, and youth and senior tickets will be $10.

For those who like to visit more than one day, season passes are on sale for $35 online through midnight Sept. 20.

Premium on-asphalt parking during the fair is offered daily. Premium parking passes can be purchased online for $15 and must be ordered one week in advance of a visit. They are valid only on the day for which they are purchased.

Admission tickets—no matter where they are purchased—include all musical entertainment, as well as grounds attractions and roving performers. In addition to Christian artist Zach Williams of Chain Breakerfame, the concert lineup includes Foghat and country singer-songwriter HARDY.

All of the Main Stage concerts are presented by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and will start at 7 p.m.

For an additional $10 fee, fans who want to see their favorite performers up-close can buy tickets for Blue Ribbon Seating near the stage. All seats are general admission.

Want to bring 50 of your closest friends and family? Discount pricing for large groups also is available. For information on the fair’s group sales program for parties of 50 or more, call 804-994-2891 or email groupsales@statefairva.org.

The 2019 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts 250,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

