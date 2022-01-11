Kaine presses Fauci, Walensky on COVID tests, long COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci told U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine Tuesday that there is a 17 times greater chance an unvaccinated individual will be hospitalized and a 20 times greater chance that an unvaccinated individual will lose their life to COVID, compared with a vaccinated individual.

Kaine, D-Va., had several questions for Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky in a Senate committee hearing on the ongoing COVID response.

He asked Walensky about access to testing, “and in particular, what is the CDC doing to make sure that testing capacity is robust in rural America and also among community health centers in disadvantaged parts of the country?”

Dr. Walensky talked about the CDC’s work with FEMA to increase the number of federal testing sites, as well as expanding testing at pharmacies in vulnerable communities, community centers, and at schools.

This comes as Gov. Ralph Northam has announced new Virginia Department of Health testing sites in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke.

More information on the sites can be found here.

As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Kaine continues to focus on making free at-home COVID tests more accessible, the growing number of people experiencing long COVID, and the importance of vaccination.

