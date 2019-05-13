JMU hosts Concerts on the Lawn series

Sponsored by the College of Visual and Performing Arts at James Madison University, the 2019 Concerts on the Lawn series will take place between May 19 and June 23 on the Duke Lawn.

No concert will be held on May 26 or June 2. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sunday, May 19 @ 6 p.m. – Duke Lawn

Massanutten Brass Band and Massanutten Youth Brass Bandare British-style bands in the Shenandoah Valley whose repertoire includes marches, concert works, hymns, movie music, and music written specifically for brass bands. Under the direction of Kevin Stees, Massanutten Brass Band was the 2007 Champion of the North American Brass Band Association’s 2nd Section. The band placed third in the 1st Section in 2009 and 2010, and second in the 1st Section in 2012. The Massanutten Youth Brass Band, now in its ninth year, draws its members from 13 high schools in the Central Virginia area. The band is under the direction of Rhonda Stees.

Sunday, June 9 @ 6 p.m. – Duke Lawn

Just Jazzin’, a 20-member ensemble that plays big band and contemporary swing and Latin tunes, has played at concerts, dances and benefits in the Central Virginia area. The band also performs with college and high school jazz ensembles, and gives master classes to young jazz musicians throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Directed by Tom McKenzie, Just Jazzin’ features vocal soloists Danny Baralle and Kelly Harris.

Sunday, June 16 @ 6 p.m. – Duke Lawn

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Concert Band, under the direction of Melissa Harper, will perform Broadway tunes, movie music, Americana favorites and Sousa marches. A frequent performer in the summer and during the holiday season, the band traces its lineage to the late 19th century; it took the form of a modern-day concert band in 1983.

Sunday, June 23 @ 6 p.m. – Duke Lawn

Back for its fourth appearance on the series, Sentimental Journey is a 17-piece big band featuring many of the area’s finest musicians. Started in 1986 by Dick Miller and directed by Ray Hoaster, the band plays throughout Central Virginia for dances, weddings, school master classes, private parties, charities, and swing and jazz concerts. This concert features the best of the Big Band Era, including classics by Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and Glenn Miller.

Duke Lawn is located between the Music Building and Duke Hall. Audience members are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and lawn chairs to the concerts. Parking is available between Duke Hall and Miller Hall, between the Forbes Center and Anthony-Seeger, and in the Warsaw Parking Deck.

In the event of rain, the concerts on May 19, June 9 and 16 will move indoors to Memorial Hall Auditorium at 395 South High Street. No rain location is planned for June 23. Updates will be available atwww.facebook.com/ JMUconcertsonthelawn or at (540) 568-6987 on the day of the concert.

