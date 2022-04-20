iGambling statistics in 2022: Join casino affiliate programs now

Being a gambling enthusiast and living in the U.S., you must know by now that gambling is legal in only six states. Besides Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you cannot participate online and offline. Does that mean you cannot earn from your passion? Definitely not.

If you want to work in the world of igaming, then the best affiliate network in the world of gambling is RevenueLab. RevenueLab has a list of the best online casino affiliate programs on its website. RevenueLab has many years of experience working in the igaming business.

For some of you simply saying yes to the gambling business might be a little difficult. That’s why you must look at the following statistics and be sure before getting into the business.

Gambling industry statistics

To be successful in igambling, you cannot be just lucky. While that might work for some, most people would rather take calculated risks than play blindly. If you are not yet amazed by how much people are into online gambling then simply scroll and read the stats below.

Statistics of Australia, Singapore, and Canada

According to Statista.com, the world’s 26% population gambles regularly, and around 4.2 billion people play once a year.

Players spent $900 on gambling in Australia.

After Australia, on average the players of Singapore spend around $890 every year on gambling.

In America, on average players spend $505 every year and in Ireland, the number becomes $490.Usually they choose reputable sources that keep their data safe. If you are interested how to protect yourself and your money, feel free to take notes from this casino guide.

In Australia, e-casinos make $2B per annum.

The estimated value of the Australian market is around $150 billion.

There’s a huge market for gambling players in Canada, with more than 80% of the population actively interested in gambling.

Most players in Canada are between the ages of 30 and 36 years.

The percentage of gambling addicts is pretty low, 3.2% which is a very good thing.

In the online community, around 82% are males and 17.6% are females.

Statistics of America

Before we jump to the stats, know that every business targets the US for one main reason, the Dollar.

Now, if we take data per week, on average the wage of people of the U.S. is $900. This is pretty great considering that these people can be potential online players.

If even 10% of these people were to click on your affiliate links, you will be a millionaire in no time.

With gradual growth, the gambling market in the UK is definitely coming into the mainstream.

In 2018, the UK gambling industry was estimated to be around £14.9 Billion.

Britishers play gambling at least once a week and around one-third of the total population is interested in the game.

This data concludes that gambling is one of the topmost industries with a high-growth revenue generation in a short period.

There are many ways to earn from gambling indirectly if you don’t want to play it yourself. Create affiliate links and put them on your website. For every click, you can get compensation.

Story by Julia Shuvalova, freelance journalist and translator

