How to make a deposit at a non-GamStop casino using Bitcoin

The GamStop system allows problem gamblers to self-exclude from casinos. All member sites block users on the list. This service is designed to help people overcome addiction, but not everyone needs a prolonged ban. Only some people have untreatable conditions, while other punters overcome their addiction and resume playing outside GamStop. There, Bitcoin is increasingly popular, but how exactly does it work?

Casinos that are not part of the scheme accept a wide range of deposit methods. On any of these casino websites not on GamStop in the UK, members can transfer funds anonymously. They do not have to use their bank accounts to top up the balance or withdraw winnings.

How to pay by Bitcoin

These alternative casinos have impressive libraries, lavish bonuses, and decent support. Unsurprisingly, they attract millions of gamblers in and outside the UK. Usually, players from all parts of the country are welcome. Once you set up your crypto wallet, all payments will be smooth and easy.

1. Get a digital wallet

The first step is to acquire a virtual wallet. It allows you to store the cryptocurrency on the blockchain and access it at any time. Via the wallet, you can make direct transfers to the gambling account. Withdrawals will also go straight to it.

2. Buy some cryptocurrency

To purchase the digital currency, you need to register on an online exchange. The platform will also allow you to convert Bitcoin into a fiat (conventional) currency like the British pound when necessary.

Note that transaction fees will apply for buying and selling. The price of Bitcoin is also fluid, and its fluctuations are quite dramatic. The same is true for many other cryptocurrencies.

3. Make your first deposit

Any casino accepting Bitcoin will have specific instructions for deposits and withdrawals. It may also feature guides on purchasing and exchanging cryptocurrency. The key advantages of the method are anonymity, speed, and absence of oversight from large institutions.

Transactions do not require any account numbers. All you need to do is send Bitcoins from your wallet to a specified address. All transfers are direct, without the participation of third parties. This allows non-GamStop casinos to invest in high-quality software and provide impressive bonuses.

Final words

Bitcoin is an increasingly popular deposit method due to the security and anonymity it provides. Gamblers included in the GamStop may resume playing on websites that are not part of the system. There, Bitcoin payments are fast, reliable, and convenient.

Note that other cryptocurrencies are widely accepted as well. At the moment, Ethereum is the second most popular option. Not all alternatives have wildly fluctuating prices like Bitcoin. Choose a system that is the most understandable and convenient for you.

