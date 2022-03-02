How can gamers invest in the metaverse?

Nowadays, people are talking about metaverse everywhere. The metaverse is a virtual world through which people can communicate virtually and experience different activities in real-time. People can enter this virtual world through their personalized avatars. It is a simulated digital environment that utilizes augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and blockchain technology. Metaverse provides an experience to the people like the real world. Metaverse was first mentioned in a science fiction novel named Snow Crash. Author Neal Stephenson predicted realistic avatars who met in 3D buildings and other virtual reality settings. Also, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that it could take at least five years to go mainstream.

You can also find some Metaverse platforms where users can play games and own virtual lands. Users get digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies through these platforms. You can buy and sell these assets for real money. Gaming is the best way to enter the metaverse. Nowadays, many gamers are playing blockchain games and owning digital assets. So, players have already started investing in the metaverse. You can also play blockchain games to experience metaverse. In this article, we will tell you about investing in metaverse through blockchain games, so keep reading:

Blockchain games

Nowadays, the popularity of blockchain games is increasing. It is the best way to enter the crypto world and also metaverse. These games run on the blockchain, an immutable public ledger. All the records of this game are publicly viewable, and no one can change them. Blockchain games let users convert their in-game items like characters, skins, wearable, and more into digital assets. Blockchain games also allow the players to make money by earning cryptocurrencies and NFTs. These assets are stored on the blockchain network safely. Earlier, players could not make money by their in-game items in traditional gaming.

But, now the gamers can trade their in-game items for money. You have to invest your time in a blockchain play-to-earn game to get digital assets. Blockchain games have crypto tokens that we can trade on real exchanges. Also, players earn valuable NFTs through play-to-earn games. The value of gaming NFTs is also increasing day by day. Blockchain games also give rewards to their players as they complete missions and quests. Many players get digital assets as per their ranks in the blockchain games. So, you can also enter this metaverse by playing a blockchain game.

Benefits of playing blockchain games

Players will get many benefits after playing blockchain games. Below, you can check more information:

The best thing about blockchain games is that players have ownership over their digital assets like NFTs, crypto coins, and more. These assets are present on the blockchain network. Digital assets will stay safe even if the game shuts down permanently. Owning the in-game items outside the game is not possible in traditional gaming. Also, players can do anything with their in-game assets. They have the freedom to trade or sell their NFTs and crypto coins for money with anybody. Players also can interact with the game’s economies. The developers of the game cannot control your in-game assets. So, players have authority over their digital assets earned through blockchain games. Another best thing about blockchain games is that players can make the rules. Players have the right to vote for any change. The developer makes changes in blockchain games if many players vote for it. Blockchain games have governance tokens that provide players with decision-making power. It is not possible in traditional games as they are centralized. Developers make the rules for players in conventional gaming.

Investment through blockchain play-to-earn games

There are many ways to invest money through blockchain gaming. You have to invest your time in blockchain games, and you will get rewards as per your performance. Players get in-game crypto tokens as rewards that they can exchange for real money. Many PvP play-to-earn games provide cash for participating in the battles and raids. In this way, you will get the chance to earn in-game assets. Also, blockchain games let users get valuable NFTs representing the characters. The value of these character NFTs is much on the marketplaces. You will get good money after selling these assets to others.

Many blockchain games have in-game marketplaces where you can find buyers of valuable NFTs. Another way to make more money through blockchain games is the yield farming of the in-game assets. You can give crypto coins or NFTs on rent or lease to earn more money. Nowadays, new players borrow NFTs to enter play-to-earn games. So, you can lend your digital assets to them and make money. You can also join a gaming guild to play a blockchain game and earn rewards together. Many people are already earning passive income through blockchain games. If you don’t want to play these games, you can buy the stock of a company that invests in gaming metaverse. Investment companies like Cypherpunk Holdings allow investors to get exposure to cryptocurrency and NFTs through its publicly-traded HODL stock.

Best metaverse games

Below, we have mentioned details about the best metaverse games by which gamers can make money:

1. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn game that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Players collect, raise, and battle Axies, cute creatures in the game. This game gives NFTs and crypto coins like AXS and SLP as rewards.

2. Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is a P2E blockchain game based on the Ethereum blockchain. You have to defeat opponents by creating decks and utilizing tactics. Players trade and sell the cards to earn money. This game gives NFTs and native token named GODS.

3. Decentraland

Decentraland is a famous blockchain game where players can earn digital assets like NFTs. They have their cryptocurrency named MANA cryptocurrency. You can also buy virtual plots of land on this game.

Conclusion

So, gaming metaverse is best for gamers to make money. Players can gain digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies through blockchain games. You can also play a blockchain game to invest in the metaverse.

Story by Jacob Maslow