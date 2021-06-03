Homer-happy Shorebirds top FredNats, 9-1

The Delmarva Shorebirds hit three home runs in a 9-1 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Wednesday night, improving to a perfect 8-0 against the FredNats in the 2021 season.

The FredNats managed only three hits, all singles, as they lost their second game in a row and fell to 1-13 in their home ballpark.

Karlo Seijas (L, 1-2) was ambushed in the first inning, as Greg Cullen hit an RBI single and Dylan Harris hit a two-run double to put the Shorebirds up 3-0. Seijas ultimately allowed six runs in 5.0 innings, striking out four batters.

Fredericksburg drew back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the first against Xavier Moore, but managed their only run on a double play grounder off the bat of Telmito Agustin. Junior Martina collected two of his team’s three hits, but the FredNats had only two opportunities with men in scoring position and didn’t deliver on either chance.

The Shorebirds started the third with back-to-back homers from Hudson Haskin and Gunnar Henderson, extending their lead to 5-1. For Henderson, it was his league-leading eighth homer and 35th run batted in on the season. Mason Janvrin added a three-run homer off Leif Strom in the eighth to cap the Delmarva offensive attack.

Noah Denoyer (W, 2-0) earned the win in relief, pitching the final 4.0 innings without allowing a hit and striking out six.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Thursday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

