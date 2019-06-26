Greater Good Gaming: Enjoy a day of gaming fun and support your Staunton community

The first ever Greater Good Gaming Championship Summer Series is happening Saturday, June 29th, at the former Queen City Marketplace (right next to City Hall) 110 W Beverley Street in Downtown Staunton from 10am-4pm.

This event features the hard work and skills learned by the students of the Greater Good Gaming Summer Camp. Families are encouraged to attend, games and activities will include Virtual Reality, Dance Dance Revolution, board games, video games designed by our campers, and much more. 100% of all ticket sales and donations received will go directly to Blue Ridge CASA, a local charity organization that helps abused or neglected children in our area. Get your tickets today!

See link below for more details:

https://g34charity.com/championship-summer-series-2019/

About Greater Good Gaming

Greater Good Gaming (G3) started in 2016 as a small group of friends who wanted to use their love of games to make a difference in the Staunton community. Through collaboration with the Staunton Public Library and Staunton Parks & Recreation, G3 provides fun, safe gaming environments for teens. G3 commits itself to raising funds and awareness for local charities, contributing over $5,000 to The UVA Children’s Hospital and Blue Ridge CASA.

