George Mason alum Otis Livingston II headed to Denmark

Legendary George Mason guard Otis Livingston II will start his professional basketball career in Denmark as part of Horsens Idræts Club Basketball.

Livingston II will begin play for Horsens IC this fall.

“It is truly a blessing to begin my professional career in one of the best leagues in Europe,” Livingston II said. “My time at Mason has prepared me well for this next phase of my life. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, my family and our supporters for helping me every step of the way during this journey. Much love to #MasonNation.”

Horsens IC is one of the premier programs within the Danish basketball circuit. The esteemed club – part of the Basketligaen – is a six-time league champion. Horsens IC also has captured four Danish Cup titles, including the championship in 2019.

“I am thrilled for Otis,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “Few players have worked harder or given more passion and energy to the collegiate game. I’m confident that he will show that same commitment, energy, leadership and productivity in his pro career. During his time in Fairfax, Otis was a tremendous ambassador for Mason both on campus and within the Northern Virginia community. I know he will make that same impact in Horsens and be an outstanding representative for the organization.”

Livingston II is the latest in a series of Mason student-athletes under Coach Paulsen to establish a professional career. He now joins former Mason standouts Shevon Thompson, Marquise Moore and Jalen Jenkins on the global basketball stage.

“We want all of our players to aspire to play professional basketball. It is one of the foundational elements of our program,” Paulsen said. “Otis’ hard work, dedication and his ability to be an impact player paved the way for this professional opportunity. I want him to be able to play this great game for as long as he possibly can. But once his time as a player comes to an end, his dedication as a student has proven that he will be able to thrive in the next phase of his life and embark on a successful career within the basketball industry or outside of it.”

Livingston II recently put the finishes touches on one of the best all-around careers by a guard in school history. He graduates second on the school’s all-time assists list (493) and is third in 3-point field goals made (203), fourth in scoring (1,865 pts), t-5th in free throws made (420) and seventh in field goals made (621). He is the school’s all-time leader in free throw percentage (.859) and games started (132). He is the only Mason player to post 100+ assists in all four seasons of his career.

Livingston II was the only player in Div. I college basketball in 2018-19 to start every game of his four-year career and was one of just eight student-athletes with 1800+ points, 400+ assists and 350+ rebounds.

