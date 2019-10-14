Founder, editor emeritus of ‘Atlanta Review’ to read original poetry at Bridgewater College

Dan Veach, the founder and editor emeritus of the Atlanta Review, a biannual poetry magazine, will read from his most recent poetry collection, Lunchboxes, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Spoerlein Lecture Hall (Room 100) in the McKinney Center for Science and Mathematics at Bridgewater College. The reading is free and open to the public.

Veach’s book, Elephant Water, a collection of poems and Chinese ink paintings, won the Georgia Author of the Year Award for 2013. He received the Willis Barnstone Translation Prize and an Independent Publisher Book Award for his translations from Chinese, Arabic, Spanish and Anglo-Saxon. He is the editor and co-translator of Flowers of Flame: Unheard Voices of Iraq. In 2008, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Writers Association.

Veach has performed his original poetry worldwide, including at Oxford University and The Poetry Society in England, People’s University of China in Beijing, The American University in Cairo, The Yeats Society in Sligo, Ireland, the Madrid Athenaeum, the Greek Island Poetry Workshop in Spetses and the Adelaide Festival of Arts in Australia.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.









