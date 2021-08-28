Flanagan lifts VMI over Winthrop in double OT

The VMI women’s soccer team earned its first win of the year when freshman Riley Flanagan scored in double overtime to lift VMI to a 1-0 victory over visiting Winthrop Saturday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The freshman took a forward pass from senior Maria Vargas at the 107:38 mark of the second overtime period, got a foot on it and slipped the ball past Winthrop keeper Izzy Giarrizzi for the game-winning goal. The shot marked her first career game winner just two days removed from a one-goal, two-assist personal effort against Iona College Thursday.

“This has been a long time coming for this team,” said VMI women’s soccer head coach Chris Haught-Thompson. “They have worked so hard to create our identity and we just haven’t fully seen the rewards of that. It’s so well deserved and I’m so happy and proud.”

The Keydets (1-3-0) and Eagles (1-1-1) appeared content to claim a tie for each team as VMI finished with 25 shots and Winthrop with 15 but neither could find the back of the net through the first 90 minutes of competition. A tight battle throughout, VMI finished with five corner kick opportunities to four for Winthrop and VMI goalie Jillian Hall finished with six saves to seven for Winthrop keeper Giarrizzi.

Flanagan finished with five shot attempts while fellow freshman Lauren Fyfe ended up with four. Six others had a pair of shots during the contest.

Winthrop’s Jessica Gengler finished with a team-high five shots while Alexandra Perez logged four and Laurin Uptegrove had three.

VMI returns to action at home next Thursday against Hampton University. Kickoff with the Pirates is slated for a 4 p.m. start at Patchin Field, the only opportunity to see the Keydets in Lexington during the month of September.