fcc bans new sale of chinese based technologies in the u s
Politics

FCC bans new sale of Chinese-based technologies in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
china
(© vegefox.com – stock.adobe.com)

The Federal Communication Commission has issued a ban on the new sale of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE technologies in the United States.

According to a press release, the ban is on the bases of national security.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a former telecommunications entrepreneur.

“Several years ago a bipartisan group of senators on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence began raising the alarm about the threat that Huawei and ZTE posed to our national security,” Warner said in the press release. “I’m proud of the steps that Congress has since taken to confront this challenge, including passing Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 – which I co-wrote to incentivize carriers to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment in their networks. I’m glad to see the Federal Communications Commission finally take this step to protect our networks and national security.”

Warner joined Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas in 2021 in introducing legislation to prohibit federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment, including Huawei and ZTE.

In 2020, Warner and a bipartisan group of national security Senators introduced legislation to encourage and support United States innovation in the race for 5G, providing more than $1 billion to invest in Western-based alternatives to providers such as Huawei and ZTE.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

