Farmers Market season kicks off this week in Verona, Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, May. 4, 2022, 10:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 2022 Market Season starts this week, with the Verona Farmers Market kicking off on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Waynesboro Farmers Market getting going on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Verona Farmers Market is back at the Augusta County Government Center. The Waynesboro Farmers Market is located at the Constitution Park Pavilion.

Verona Farmers Market vendors

Calixto Farm

Grazelen Farm

Windsor Farm

Rollers Bakery

Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats

HEB Farm (coming in June)

Hartnett Farm (coming in July)

Quince & Burdock (coming in July)

Food Truck Wednesdays

Battarbees Catering Buggy

German Bratwurst

Delicias Marias

Waynesboro Farmers Market vendors

Poplar Ridge Farm

Singing Earth Produce

Wild Altar Farmstead

Hearthstone Farm

Farmhaus Coffee Company

Eco-Librium Farm

Windsor Farm

Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats

Nana’s Dyes

HEB Farm

Grazelen Farm

Uniquely Gluten Free

Valley Scents

Ren Field Flower Farm

Quince & Burdock (coming in July)

Friends of the Waynesboro Library

Bish Bakehouse

Oddberry Art Studio

Follow the Waynesboro Farmers Market and the Verona Farmers Market on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...