Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
entrepreneurs invited to pitch business ideas through startup weekend in staunton
Culture

Entrepreneurs invited to pitch business ideas through startup weekend in Staunton

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
business team
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Learn how to think, work and build like a startup in 54 hours. Over three days, you’ll meet mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster – and, maybe even start a business.

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will host their third Techstars Startup Weekend in Staunton Nov. 11-13.

“Having received the build to scale program grant through the Economic Development Administration, SCCF is especially poised to support the launch of scalable tech startups,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director for the SCCF. “The Techstars Startup Weekend Staunton event will be one of many that will help us identify tomorrow’s tech stars.”

The event is designed for Shenandoah Valley entrepreneurs who will pitch business ideas. The ideas will be reviewed by mentors – and teams will work together to make a final presentation.

The winning team will receive a prize valued at more than $1500 that includes a package from Google for Startups, a seat at a future SCCF Business Bootcamp and more coaching and mentoring sessions from local business experts.

SCCF is partnering with the Staunton Innovation Hub to sponsor the event.

“Embracing entrepreneurship as the future of work is crucial to creating positive change in an economy that is always changing. Co-sponsoring an event like Techstars aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce barriers to innovation,” said Hannah Cooper, director of the Staunton Innovation Hub. “We are excited to welcome participants into the Staunton Innovation Hub, and we can’t wait to see the ingenuity overflow at the event.”

Tickets are $60 per person or $35 per student.

Anyone interested in participating may find more information here.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

U.S. citizen

VMHC to offer free preparation classes for people looking to become U.S. citizens
Crystal Graham
christmas tree

City seeks holiday tree donation for 25th anniversary Grand Illumination
Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville is thinking ahead to the annual Grand Illumination and asking landowners to consider donating a tree for the holiday season.

Staunton
, ,

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
Chris Graham

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper.

farmer in field
, ,

Virginia Tech report: Agriculture growth in steep decline; current efforts to feed growing global population are adequate
News Desk
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
,

Virginia State Police seeking tips in Interstate 64 shooting in Newport News
News Desk
dictionary

Analysis: U.S. struggles to pronounce açaí, gyro and Omicron
Crystal Graham
healthy cooking
, ,

The plant-based diet: Which American cities are most and least friendly toward vegans and vegetarians?
Rebecca Barnabi