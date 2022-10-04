entrepreneurs invited to pitch business ideas through startup weekend in staunton

Learn how to think, work and build like a startup in 54 hours. Over three days, you’ll meet mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster – and, maybe even start a business.

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will host their third Techstars Startup Weekend in Staunton Nov. 11-13.

“Having received the build to scale program grant through the Economic Development Administration, SCCF is especially poised to support the launch of scalable tech startups,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director for the SCCF. “The Techstars Startup Weekend Staunton event will be one of many that will help us identify tomorrow’s tech stars.”

The event is designed for Shenandoah Valley entrepreneurs who will pitch business ideas. The ideas will be reviewed by mentors – and teams will work together to make a final presentation.

The winning team will receive a prize valued at more than $1500 that includes a package from Google for Startups, a seat at a future SCCF Business Bootcamp and more coaching and mentoring sessions from local business experts.

SCCF is partnering with the Staunton Innovation Hub to sponsor the event.

“Embracing entrepreneurship as the future of work is crucial to creating positive change in an economy that is always changing. Co-sponsoring an event like Techstars aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce barriers to innovation,” said Hannah Cooper, director of the Staunton Innovation Hub. “We are excited to welcome participants into the Staunton Innovation Hub, and we can’t wait to see the ingenuity overflow at the event.”

Tickets are $60 per person or $35 per student.

Anyone interested in participating may find more information here.