Community criminal justice conference at EMU set for Oct. 17-18

Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

A free two-day conference Oct. 17-18 at Eastern Mennonite University will bring together community stakeholders for discussions and planning around reducing incarceration and recidivism in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The event is a collaboration between EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding and The Institute for Reform & Solution, a nonprofit organization that advocates for greater education and understanding of criminal justice reforms. Each year, it brings the participation of people of all backgrounds and ages to advocate for structural reforms inside the criminal justice system.

The event will focus on the theme “Breaking the Cycle.” Topics include:

Transformative and restorative justice

Innovative programs in reentry

Addressing childhood trauma

Addictions and mental health treatment

Immigration detention and reform

Workforce training and adult basic education programs

Therapeutic approaches to reduce juvenile detention

Partnerships for housing to alleviate chronic homelessness

Partnerships for housing and employment

Candidates’ forums for the Nov. 2019 area elections

marijuana justice: considerations for the Commonwealth.

The Institute, founded in 2012, seeks to facilitate reform and the development of “cost effective, restorative and balanced solutions to address the dysfunctions of the criminal justice system,” according to its website. CEO and founder Nancy Insco has worked as the warden of a Delaware prison, served as director of the Governor’s Office of Justice Assistance in Maryland, and began advocacy programming at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, Virginia, for incarcerated women, it states.

“We are committed to the widespread education of government officials, and the public, regarding the injustices inherent in the criminal justice processes,” Insco said.

