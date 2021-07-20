College GameDay to originate from Charlotte for Clemson-Georgia Week 1 matchup

ESPN announced Tuesday that College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live from Charlotte on Sept. 4 for the Week 1 game between Clemson and Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

The show will originate from Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte, just a few minutes from Bank of America Stadium, where the Tigers play the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m., in a highly-anticipated matchup on ABC Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One.

GameDay has originated from Charlotte twice previously, both for ACC Championship Games: prior to the 2017 (Clemson vs. Miami) and 2020 (Clemson vs. Notre Dame) contests.

The broadcast will be Clemson’s 28th overall appearance on College GameDay. It also marks the 21st time since the start of the 2015 season Clemson has played at the site of College GameDay, the most appearances for any team.