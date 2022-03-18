Clintwood man pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

A Clintwood man who concealed his ownership interest in a waste management company and failed to report his employment and income from that business on his Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing pleaded guilty this week to one count of bankruptcy fraud in federal court.

According to court documents, in June 2020, David Bryan “Pokey” Stanley, 48, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia. At the time of his filing, Stanley testified falsely under oath that he was unemployed and had no income whatsoever.

However, at the time of his bankruptcy filing, Stanley knew he had an ownership interest in and received income from a roll-off waste container business he established in 2016 called Interstate Waste Management LLC.

Stanley is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Office of the United States Trustee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher is prosecuting the case.