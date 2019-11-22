Clean Economy Act of 2019 could be a key tool in climate action efforts

A new bill, introduced this week by Rep. Don McEachin could set the United States on a path to an economy powered by 100 percent clean energy by mid-century.

If passed into law, the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019 would require federal agencies to create a plan, using existing authorities, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The legislation would give the Environmental Protection Agency the power to oversee this effort. The 2050 date is in line with the deadline the world’s top climate scientists have given in order to keep global warming below 1.5 C and avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Andrea McGimsey, senior director for Environment America’s Global Warming Solutions campaign, issued the following statement on the bill:

“This bill can be a game-changer. It will press government agencies to fast track climate solutions through a variety of avenues — incentives, research and development, regulations, improved operations and more. By doing this across all agencies, we’ll put the complete might of our federal government behind addressing the existential threat of climate change. This is precisely the type of comprehensive legislation we need right now.

“Americans across the political spectrum are experiencing the terrifying impacts of global warming today. Polls around the country demonstrate that the changing climate is increasingly a top issue for voters, and they expect their federal leaders to act.

“Congressional leaders and the federal government can and must play a critical and pivotal role. Each member of Congress should make it a priority to support this bill – or face the consequences of inaction on Election Day.”

