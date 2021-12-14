City of Staunton schedules for the upcoming holidays

Published Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 9:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

City of Staunton facilities and services schedules will be modified in observance of the upcoming holidays.

Trash Pickup

Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Fridays, Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, will be collected on the preceding Wednesdays, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will receive trash collection on Wednesdays, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, but will not receive trash collection Fridays through Sundays (Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2). The regular collection schedule will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

Recycling Center Hours

The Recycling Center will be open 9:00am to 3:00pm Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on Monday, December 20. Regular operations resume on Monday, January 3.

Christmas Tree Pickup

The city will collect discarded Christmas trees on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Residents should place trees at the curb by 7 a.m. that day. The trees will be recycled and used as mulch at the Augusta Regional Landfill.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26. Regular operations resume Monday, Dec. 27.

The library will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, with regular operations resuming Sunday, Jan. 2.

Residents are encouraged to utilize contactless curbside pick-up and digital materials as the safest way to stock up for the long holiday weekends. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

Administrative Offices

Administrative offices for the city of Staunton will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31 with the regular five-day per week schedule resuming on Monday, Jan. 3.

Contact

For more information on trash and recycling, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call 540.332.3812.

Related



