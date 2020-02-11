Charles Rapp named new Albemarle County planning director
Albemarle County has named Charles Rapp as the new director of planning.
The director of planning is a key leadership role within the Community Development Department, serving as the liaison to the Planning Commission and providing management and leadership for the Planning Division, which manages Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Planning Program and coordinates the development review process in cooperation with the Zoning and Engineering divisions.
“Charles’ strong background in project management and planning and his leadership roles in both the public and private sectors bring the right combination of discipline and experience to our community,” said Jodie Filardo, director of community development. “We were so impressed with Charles through the selection process and are glad to have someone that knows our community’s vision and needs from a resident’s perspective in this important role.”
Rapp has more than 15 years of experience in planning and landscape architecture in the public and private sectors. He holds professional certifications as a from the Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards (CLARB), American Institute of Certified Planners, and the US Green Building Council LEED Green Associate program. Most recently, he served as the Director of Planning & Community Development for the Town of Culpeper.
“My wife and I relocated to Charlottesville in 2012 and quickly fell in love with the region and everything it has to offer,” Rapp said. “Albemarle County has a history of producing outstanding plans that promote high quality development while preserving the natural beauty and unique characteristics of the local communities. I am excited for this opportunity to join a talented team and continue efforts to plan with the community for the future of Albemarle County.”
Rapp holds a bachelor of landscape architecture and a master of environmental planning and design from the University of Georgia, as well as a professional certificate in local government management.
His first day with Albemarle County will be March 9.
