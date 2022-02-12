Central Virginia Blues Society celebrates Mardi Gras with benefit for Blues in the School

Central Virginia Blues Society and Barren Ridge Vineyards are co-hosting a Feb. 26 fundraiser and music jam to raise money for the CVBS Blues in the School Program 2022.

CVBS members will provide four hours of live blues music, beginning at noon, followed by hot jazz group Boxcar SpeakEasy, with food choices including gumbo, jambalaya and traditional Mardi Gras King Cake.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for Mardi Gras. Everyone attending in costume will receive one free glass of wine, courtesy of Barren Ridge.

There is no charge for admission.