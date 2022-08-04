Bullpen shines, FredNats win again vs. Wood Ducks
The FredNats earned another one-run victory at Grainger Stadium on Wednesday, downing the Wood Ducks 6-5. Branden Boissiere went deep, and Bryan Pena, AJ Candelario and Cody Greenhill combined for a scoreless night of FredNats relief.
Boissiere’s two-run blast in the first gave the FredNats an early lead vs. Down East starter Winston Santos. The blast was his third of the year. Christopher De La Cruz added an RBI triple in the second to swell the lead to 3-0. He would finish with three hits.
Down East pilfered the lead in the bottom of the 6th vs. FredNats starter Bryan Caceres. Caceres went 94 pitches, allowing three runs with two outs in the sixth before Pena took over. The lefty moved to 4-2 with 1.1 innings of three-strikeout ball.
Will Frizzell picked up his third hit of the evening in the seventh, tying the game with a base hit to chase home Jacob Young. Viandel Pena proceeded to score on a groundball by Boissiere to once again give the FredNats the lead at 6-5.
Young has now scored 84 times this season, first in the Carolina League and second to only Aaron Judge in all of professional baseball.
In his team debut, Candelario left men on second and third in the eighth before Cody Greenhill earned his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth.
The FredNats are now 56-41 overall and 23-8 in the second half. Fredericksburg leads the Carolina League North Division by 8.5 games.
The series in Kinston continues tomorrow at 7 pm. RHP Jose Atencio will get the start for the FredNats.