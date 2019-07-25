BRITE Bus making changes to 250 Connector Route
Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, BRITE Bus will implement service changes to the 250 Connector route that connects Staunton and Waynesboro.
Changes will include:
- The 250 Connector will access the Staunton Mall from Greenville Avenue, no longer traveling Barterbrook Road.
- The 250 Connector will travel into Statler Square on Saturdays, as it currently does Monday through Friday.
- Valley View Senior Apartments will become a CALL STOP, Monday through Saturday.
All persons requiring service are asked to contact BRITE Bus Customer Service at 540-943-9302 at least two (2) hours prior to the desired pick-up time. Bus drivers must be notified of requests for drop-off at time of boarding bus.
These service changes are a result of a recently completed study by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and a consultant that examined options for improving reliability on the 250 Connector route.
The study’s recommended changes will be implemented in phases that will occur over the coming years.
BRITE provides fixed-route and ADA compliant Paratransit service in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro. Public transportation services are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee (BTAC).
