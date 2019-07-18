Bridgewater College to host Virginia Private College Week July 22-27

Bridgewater College will welcome prospective students and their families for Virginia Private College Week, which will be observed July 22-27.

The program, launched in 1997, is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) to promote educational opportunities available at the commonwealth’s private colleges.

Bridgewater will host two information sessions daily for prospective students and their families. The sessions, held Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Wampler President’s Suite of Nininger Hall, will include campus tours, financial aid and admissions curriculum/program overviews. On July 27 there will be a 9 a.m. session only. Parking signs will be posted.

Each prospective student who visits at least three of the 25 participating CICV institutions will receive three application-fee waivers for Virginia private colleges. Students may use these waivers to apply to any three participating CICV colleges for free.

“Virginia Private College Week provides us the opportunity to connect families with our vibrant campus,” said Michael Post, vice president for enrollment management at Bridgewater. “Students will experience first-hand that our campus is built on close relationships and that we do everything we can to bring people together.”

To register for a session at Bridgewater, call (540) 828-5375 or visit www.bridgewater.edu/vpcw.

The CICV was founded in 1971 to promote the interests of nonprofit, independent higher education in Virginia and was instrumental in starting the state’s Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) program.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

