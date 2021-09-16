Bridgewater College on U.S. News and World Report 2022 list

Published Thursday, Sep. 16, 2021, 7:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bridgewater College was again named to U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed data on 17 measures of academic quality for more than 1,850 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions to determine its 2022 rankings.

The rankings assess academic quality using statistical indicators in nine areas: social mobility, first-year student retention and graduation of students, graduate indebtedness, expert opinion, faculty resources, student excellence, financial resources, alumni giving and graduation rate performance. Bridgewater was also recognized as a Top Performer on Social Mobility for National Liberal Arts Colleges, which features colleges that successfully graduate a large number of economically disadvantaged students.

This year’s top liberal arts colleges boast small classroom sizes. With a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio and more than 50 percent of classes with fewer than 20 students, the Bridgewater experience is a tight-knit academic community that allows students more opportunities to connect with their professors and peers.

“The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings are another indication of Bridgewater’s growing reputation and underscore our success in many areas,” said Michael Post, the College’s Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Our exceptional faculty and career preparation programs coupled with our beautiful campus in the Valley has made BC a destination for students looking to build connections for life.”

All prospective students and their families are welcome to see Bridgewater’s success in person by attending the College’s first Open House of the year on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. or scheduling a personal visit at bridgewater.edu/visit.