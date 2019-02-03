Blue Ridge Community College calendar for February

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Presentation: Starting a Business as an Immigrant

Tuesday, Feb 12; 12:30-1:45 pm; P104

Spectrum Club is sponsoring a presentation by Jalal Maqableh to inform refugees and immigrants about starting new business ventures in America. Maqableh holds a Master’s degree in Peace Building from EMU, and is pursuing a Ph.D. in Business at JMU.

Contact: Claudia Etchebarne Hernandez; etchebarnehernandezc@brcc.edu; 453-2349

Black History Month Event: Nazu African Dancers & Drummers

Wednesday, Feb 13; 12:30 pm; FAC Theater, V135

Sponsored by Cultural Affairs, Student Government Association, Student Activities, and Student Ambassadors. Free and open to the public.

Contact: Mary Kier Smith; kierm@brcc.edu; 453-2350

Brown Bag Travel Lecture: Yosemite

Friday, Feb 15; 11:30 am-12:30 pm; G279

Lisa Kara, Lynne Ryan and friends present “Adventures In and Around Yosemite.” Sponsored by Cultural Affairs. Free and open to the public.

Contact: Emma Phillips; phillipsE@brcc.edu; 453-2388

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Terry Ward & Mia LaBerge

Through Feb 19; V121

Exhibit “Improvisations” runs through Feb 19. Gallery hours: Mon-Fri, 9 am-4:30 pm.

Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380

Demonstration Kitchen: Feeding Yourself on the Run… Nutrition Tips to Feed Your Brain

Wednesday, Feb 20; 12:30-1:30 pm; Recreation Center Group Fitness Room

Learn healthy meal prep and nutrition secrets from representatives of the Allegheny Mountain Institute.

Contact: Donna Miller; millerD2@brcc.edu; 453-0247

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Cub Creek Foundation–The Artists of Cub Creek

Tuesday, Feb 26, 3 pm, Theater V135 (Artist lecture); 4 pm (reception in Gallery V121)

Exhibit runs Feb 22-Apr 5. Gallery hours: Mon-Fri, 9 am-4:30 pm.

Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380