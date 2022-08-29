Blue Ridge Area Food Bank rallies community support as part of Hunger Action Month
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of partners and program sites serve 109,500 individuals each month and distributing more than 21 million meals last year.
For Hunger Action Month® this September, the local food bank will join Feeding America to inspire people to help ensure their neighbors have enough to eat.
“Every community knows hunger, and sadly, there are too many individuals and families making the impossible choice between buying food and paying for other essential needs like housing, healthcare or utilities,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “But as we’ve seen time and again, our community is the Food Bank’s best resource for achieving our vision where everyone has enough to eat. We are stronger together in the effort to solve hunger.”
During September, people across the Blue Ridge area can get involved by volunteering, donating, and speaking up about ways to solve hunger.
- Donate: Every $1 can help provide four meals to those experiencing hunger.
- Volunteer: Both the Food Bank and its network of partners rely on volunteers to serve the 109,500 neighbors seeking food assistance each month.
- Advocate: Simply getting the word out about how big hunger is in our community can be remarkably powerful.
“We cannot overstate the impact our supporters’ contributions have in helping solve hunger,” McKee said. “Whether it’s a one-time donation, volunteering, or sharing a social media post about hunger in our community–no contribution is too small. These efforts add up and have a profound impact on those experiencing hunger in our service area.”
Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone to collectively act to solve hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness.
You can choose to help solve hunger. Learn more about how you can join the effort to solve hunger by visiting www.brafb.org.