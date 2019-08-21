Block Party in the ‘Burg street closures, parking

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and James Madison University announced their annual Block Party in the ‘Burg on Saturday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Harrisonburg.

While this event will temporarily impact traffic and parking, downtown will be accessible to vehicular traffic. Businesses will be open during their regular business hours and welcoming customers.

Students will walk north from campus along S. Main Street starting at 4:15pm. While there will be higher pedestrian activity downtown, parking will be ample and available. Shoppers and diners are encouraged to access parking decks and the municipal parking lot via S. Liberty and Mason Streets. For more information about the day’s events, please visit www.downtownharrisonburg.org/block-party.

Official street closures for Block Party activities will be as follows:

1:00 – 7:30/8 p.m.

The south, west, and north sections of Court Square will be closed for event set-up and activities.

Parking around Court Square will be prohibited. All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.

3:00 – 7:30/8 p.m.

Both lanes of Main Street from Martin Luther King Way to Rock Street will be closed.

Court Square will be closed.

All parking decks and municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.

Reopening Streets

Main Street will reopen between 7:30 pm-8pm, depending on crowd levels at the discretion of HPD and Public Works.

Parking

The Municipal Parking Lot by the Turner Pavilion will be open. It will be easily accessible from S. Liberty Street. No event-related activities will be held at the Pavilion.

The Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will be open and accessible from S. Liberty Street and Mason Street respectively. Upper and lower levels of both parking decks will be open to the public.

Free parking is located throughout downtown and labeled with blue & gold signs. Please check road closures that will prohibit street parking at those locations.

