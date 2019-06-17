Beyer, Lieu seek Office of Special Counsel investigation of Jared Kushner for Hatch Act violations

Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) today wrote to Special Counsel Henry Kerner to request an investigation of White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner for violations of the Hatch Act.

“We write to request that the Office of Special Counsel open an investigation to determine whether Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner is violating the Hatch Act by engaging in prohibited campaign fundraising activities.

“Alarmingly, recent media reports indicate that Mr. Kushner is… taking a direct role in raising funds for the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump.

“These reports strongly suggest that Kushner is violating the Hatch Act’s prohibitions against any Executive agency employees ‘knowingly solicit[ing], accept[ing], or receiv[ing] a political contribution from any person.’ As your office noted [last week] in its statement recommending the removal of Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway from federal service, ‘Although the President and Vice President are exempt from the Hatch Act, employees of the White House are not.’”

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal agency responsible for enforcing violations of the Hatch Act, which bans Executive agency employees from participating in certain campaign activities.

Beyer and Lieu’s request, which follows their previous oversight letters related to Kushner’s security clearance, shortly after the Office of Special Counsel recommended that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway be dismissed from federal service for repeated violations of the Hatch Act.

