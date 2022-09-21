Bedford County: Pedestrian dead from injuries in hit-and-run on Route 460

Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 in Bedford County.

Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is seeking information in this crash. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash should contact the Virginia State Police at [email protected] or by calling 1-800-542-5959.

The crash remains under investigation.