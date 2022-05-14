Battlefields Foundation presents conference on Civil War spies

The Civil War in the Shenandoah Valley wasn’t fought just on the front lines. Some of the pivotal events took place behind the lines, behind the scenes, and in the shadows.

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s 2022 Valley Conference, “Civil War in the Shadows”: Spies, Scouts, and Raiders in the Shenandoah Valley, will look back at those stories of high risk and high drama, featuring people such as Thomas Laws and Belle Boyd, groups such as Jessie’s Scouts, McNeill’s Rangers, and the famed Mosby’s Rangers, and everyday civilians who played their part on the home front.

The conference will be held on Saturday, July 30, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Front Royal Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal, and will feature speakers Peter Dalton, Steve French, Claire J. Griffin, Jonathan A. Noyalas, Trish Ridgeway, and Jeffry D. Wert.

For more information, call 540-740-4545. To register call 540-740-4545 or click here.

