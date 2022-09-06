Bassett Furniture announces purchase of Noa Home
The Virginia-based Bassett Furniture Industries has acquired the capital stock of Noa Home, a mid-priced e-commerce furniture retailer headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Noa has operations in Canada, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom and had net revenues of approximately $19.1 million for its most recent fiscal year.
The purchase price included cash payments of $2.0 million paid to the co-founders of Noa and approximately $5.7 million for the repayment of existing debt.
The Noa co-founders will also have the opportunity to receive additional annual cash payments of $1.33 million per year for the following three fiscal years based on established increases in net revenues and achieving certain internal EBITDA goals.
“We are excited to add the digital commerce ability and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Noa Home management team to the Bassett portfolio,” said Rob Spilman, Bassett chairman and CEO, in a news release. “In less than six years, with a very lean staffing model, the Noa team has built an operational blueprint that can grow significantly beyond the $19.1 million of revenue that they generated in their fiscal year ended Feb. 28. The acquisition will provide Bassett with a greater online presence and will allow us to attract more digitally native consumers.”
Noa was founded in 2016 in Montreal by Jeremy Kopek and Jean-Claude Renaud.
“Becoming part of Bassett is a great pathway to pursue our original vision of growing Noa into a significant player in the e-commerce furniture world,” said Kopek. “Access to greater resources will immediately allow us to improve our in-stock position and to expand our Canadian distribution beyond our original eastern Canada footprint.”
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings located in Henry County. With 92 company- and licensee-owned, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories.
