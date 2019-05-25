Baseball Bracketology: UVA Baseball on the wrong side of the bubble

Back-to-back series wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech had UVA looking good for a return to the NCAA Tournament. The 0-2 run this week in the ACC Baseball Championship appears to have the ‘Hoos on the outside looking in.

Baseball America dropped Virginia from the top spot in the First Four Out line on Friday to the top spot in its Next Four Out line as of Saturday.

D1Baseball.com doesn’t list UVA in its projected field and leaves the ‘Hoos out of its list of the First Five Out.

The Cavaliers (32-24) finished the season on a three-game losing streak, dropping their regular-season finale at Virginia Tech last weekend, then losing to North Carolina and Miami in pool play at the ACC Baseball Championship this week.

The NCAA RPI has Virginia at 48th, one spot ahead of Florida State (36-21) and three spots ahead of Texas State (36-20), both of whom are projected to get tourney spots.

Florida State took two of three from UVA at Davenport in a mid-April series.

Also in the running for the final spots in the field are Liberty (39-19, RPI: 47), Boston College (31-26, RPI: 54) and VCU (39-19, RPI: 56).

Virginia split with Liberty and swept VCU in a pair of home-and-home series. The ‘Hoos and Boston College did not meet in ACC regular-season play in 2019.

Story by Chris Graham

