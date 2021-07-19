Augusta Health Vaccine Clinic update: Week of July 19
Vaccinations for COVID-19 are now available in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.
Community-Based Clinics
Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly.
This week, these community clinics are scheduled. Walk-ins/Drive-ins are welcome at community clinics:
Wednesday, July 21
- At the Waynesboro Generals Baseball Game at Kate Collins Middle School from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
- Bluegrass in the Park at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Thursday, July 22
- Groovin’ at the Greenway at Constitution Park in Waynesboro from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Saturday, July 24
- Vax the Valley Event! Sunspots Pavilion in Staunton from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Musical guests: Brent Hull & Brittany Leigh, 14 lbs, The Findells. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines are available.
Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.
Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics
Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.
Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:
- Tuesday, July 20: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.
This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com
- Thursday, July 22: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.
This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com
Vaccination Call Center
Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.
Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.